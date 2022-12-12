Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee’s Statement on February 2023 Special Election

Richmond, VA – Today, Governor Youngkin issued a writ of election to fill the unexpired term of the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin.
“The Democrats of the Fourth Congressional District are committed to running a fair and open nomination process following Governor Youngkin’s issuance of the writ of election,” said Alexsis Rodgers, Chairwoman of the Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee.
“We are still grieving from the loss of Congressman McEachin, and we want voters to be able to participate in a democratic process to select his successor. The Fourth District Democratic Committee is meeting expediently to officially determine the method of nomination. We will make information regarding candidate filing and our nomination process available as soon as possible.”
Under the Commonwealth’s election law, the nomination process for Special Elections not occurring concurrently with a November General Election must be party-run.
Per Governor Youngkin’s writ, the Special Election to fill the unexpired term of Congressman A. Donald McEachin will occur on February 21, 2022. The filing deadline for all candidates is December 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM.
For additional information, contact:
Alexsis Rodgers
Chairwoman, Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee
+1 (804) 519-0664
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.