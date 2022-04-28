Four shootings in four days in City of Petersburg

A man was found shot to death inside a car at the Marathon gas station parking lot on South Crater Road overnight on Sunday, April 24, in Petersburg. This incident marks the fourth shooting within four days in the city. Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss says, he’s not sure what the cause of the recent rash of violence is, but these young people can’t seem to be able to resolve their differences without guns. On Friday night, April 22, three shootings left six people hurt. Three of the victims were children. The children were shot along Holly Hill Drive. There was a second shooting scene near the Wendy’s on South Crater Road Friday night where one adult was shot.
Currently, the police don’t have any suspect information. Petersburg Police is asking anyone with information on the shootings to call Crime Stoppers.
