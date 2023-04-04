Fort Lee to be renamed Fort Gregg-Adams

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Fort Lee Army Base announced that a post ceremony will take place in late April to officially change its name to Fort Gregg-Adams.
The "Lee" name has been attached to the Prince George County military site since it was first established during World War I and became a full-fledged Army post in 1950. It paid tribute to Robert E. Lee, a native of Virginia and a former colonel in the U.S. Army who went on to lead the Confederate armies during the American Civil War.
The renaming of Fort Lee after retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and the late Charity Adams, a World War II colonel who commanded the first and only unit of primarily Black women in the 6888th Central Postal Directory in England, was approved by the Pentagon's Naming Commission in May 2022.
“We are proud to honor these American heroes who inspire hope and whose courage, dignity, patriotism and service exemplify the very best of the U.S. military and instill tremendous pride in sustainment professionals everywhere,” the Fort Lee Army Base said in its Facebook announcement on Thursday, March 23.
