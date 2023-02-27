Fort Lee’s Environmental Management Division is planning a prescribed burn

(Contributed)
A prescribed burn, simply put, is a planned, controlled, low intensity fire used to prevent an uncontrolled wildfire. Prescribed burns are carefully planned and carried out by trained, certified prescribed burn managers. These experts manage the burn based on vegetation, current and future weather conditions, and training activities. The areas targeted for these burns are those with accumulated forest fuels: sticks, dry leaves and grass, pine needles, etc. Removal of these fuels greatly reduces the risk of an unwanted fire igniting. Additionally, forest health and wildlife habitat improvements are gained.
Prescribed burning requires long term planning and coordination. Several installation directorates work together to determine the appropriate areas and weather conditions. A certified burn manager will be on site and fire suppression personnel will be standing by. Road signs will be posted to notify passers-by and residents. The burns will not be carried out if the specific weather, personnel, fuel and site conditions cannot be met.
The planning window for the Fort Lee burns begins on February 20 and continues through May 1. Natural resource and fire personnel will carefully monitor weather and ground conditions to ensure all parameters are met to complete a safe and effective prescribed burn to meet Fort Lee’s mission objective.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.