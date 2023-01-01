Fort Lee Fire Chief retires

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Fort Lee Fire and Emergency Services team members and Garrison leaders wished Fire Chief Phillip P. Wilkinson well at a retirement ceremony on Friday, December 16 at Fire Station No. 2.
When Wilkinson entered the Air Force in 1980, he began his career in public service. He spent more than 17 years in the fire protection industry and an additional nine years working in the command and control sector. After more than 26 years of service, he took his senior master sergeant retirement in July 2007.
When he was hired as the fire protection specialist for Installation Management Command - Northeast/Atlantic Region in January 2008, he transitioned from being a Department of the Army soldier to a civilian. He collaborated with more than 20 garrison fire chiefs throughout this time. His responsibilities included working with garrison leaders to coordinate various Base Realignment and Closure difficulties as some installations shrank while others grew.
The Fort Leer Garrison Commander Col. Jim Hoyman presented the retiring chief with his fire chief helmet, a flag, a Meritorious Service Medal, a certificate of gratitude, and a certificate of retirement during the ceremony.
