Prince George Police attended the 28th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Breakfast sponsored by colleagues at Fort Gregg-Adams. It was a solemn and moving event as all came together to remember and honor the 25 fallen heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Fort Gregg-Adams Hosts 28th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Breakfast
