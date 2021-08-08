Former president of Superkids Ministries passes away at 75

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The community lost a truly valuable resident with the passing of Donald Wilson who served for several years as both Chairman of the Board and President of Superkids Ministries, a non-profit organization specializing in the needs of intellectually disabled adults. He passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 16 at the age of 75.
Getting married to his High School sweetheart at age 19, Wilson and his wife were originally planning to attend what is now known as VCU to become artists but other plans got in the way. After a spiritual experience at 25, he became more active in the community for faith-based services.
To serve his community, Wilson was a strategic leader in the formation of the SuperKids Ministries, Inc. organization and its work in Prince George County. He also served as a leader in the foundation of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, now Spirit Life Worship Center.
SuperKids Ministries Inc. is a group that serves the developmentally disabled in the Tri cities, Prince George and other areas where encouragement is needed through monthly events that create opportunities for social interactions, making lifelong friends and receiving positive encouragement in a daily walk.
Wilson also played a major role in the construction of a new group home facility along Middle Road that the group built in Prince George to serve its part of the population. He also championed fund-raising activities in building SKM to a place of prominence for those who needed these services.
When Pastor Hallcom wanted to begin a new work in the community, New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, Don was an essential supporter of the development of the effort. Wilson taught an adult Sunday School Class that challenged people to choose to live for Christ every day, not just Sunday, and to know their Bible and apply it.
Three weeks before his passing, Wilson visited a SuperKids Board Meeting to provide historical documents, and key pieces of information on the foundation of the group. He set up the 501 c3 himself and put his own funds and personal time into its formation.
“Don is already sorely missed, but his investment in the community to advance services for the developmentally disabled and open opportunities for the church to meet the community’s needs will live on.” said Debra Ferguson, Board President of SuperKids Ministries, Inc.
“We’re thankful for the many blessings and the time Don Wilson invested in making the Super Kids Ministry one that is ongoing. Don, you will be sadly missed but we’ll see you soon.” read a Superkids Ministries newsletter.
“He truly was a mentor to many. His legacy will live on in those that were a part of his life. He touched many. His desire in his life was that he shared Jesus with everyone,” said Jo Seal, associate at Superkids Ministries. “When he was diagnosed with cancer the first time, not knowing if he was going to live much longer, he made a video. He planned this to be played at his going home service. It was his way of saying come and dine at the Master’s table. Feast on the bread of life for the invitation is for everyone ... he was like Jesus in not wanting to see anyone perish.”
Wilson’s contributions during his life were not limited to the Prince George community but to the nation. He worked for 33 years at the Department of Defense retiring from the Software Engineering Center at Fort Lee in 1999. While there, he managed the software development and implementation of several Army logistics applications and served as the Deputy to the Commander for seven years.
Some of the software that he assisted in developing along with his team of software developers played a role in the infamous Desert Storm mission very shortly after it was finished.
Wilson would continue working with his family-owned construction and real estate business and follow his passion for restoring and showcasing classic cars during the years following his retirement.
“He was a fighter, he fought with cancer for seven years but he just fought through it all the way to the end,” said Wilson’s wife, Sheryl. “He loved the lord and he loved his church,”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.