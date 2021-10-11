By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Over 4,000 Gala Apples were donated to several of Prince George County Public Schools thanks to generous donations from the Hopewell Food Lion store as part of their “Food Lion Feeds” campaign.
The Plaza Drive store initiated the campaign seeking to provide five meals to Feeding America member food banks located near a Food Lion store for every specially marked bag of gala apples purchased during the initiative. Since 2014, customers have provided more than 10 million apples through the sale of the specially marked apples.
Store Manager Sabrina Glass, who has overseen the campaign, is the parent of three children who attend L.L. Beazley Elementary, J.E.J. Moore Elementary, and Prince George High School. Glass reached out to Beazley cafeteria manager Debbie Artus to see if the school would be interested in receiving some of the donated apples.
As this year's bagged gala apple donation campaign continues, Glass' Hopewell store leads other Food Lion locations in Virginia.
PGCPS' Food & Nutritional Services department employees helped load dozens of bagged gala apples to distribute to school cafeterias. Thanks to the donations of Hopewell Food Lion, food service staff delivered nearly 4,200 apples to L.L. Beazley, D.A. Harrison, North, South, and W.A. Walton elementary schools, along with J.E.J. Moore Middle School.
"Our school division is appreciative of Sabrina Glass, the Hopewell Food Lion store's employees, and their shoppers for making this donation possible," Ginger Absher, Prince George County Public Schools' Coordinator of Food and Nutritional Services, said in a release. "These apples will provide our students with even more nutritious options while they are in school. It is wonderful to have such great businesses in our community who want to help support the needs of the children of Prince George County."
To learn more about the Food Lion Feeds program, visit the grocery store chain's website athttp://www.foodlion.com/feeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.