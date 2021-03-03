Food and Wine names Dinwiddie-based “Mrs Yoder’s Kitchen” best donuts in Virginia

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Food and Wine magazine has named the Dinwiddie-based “Mrs Yoder’s Kitchen” as having the best donuts in the state of Virginia.
The nationally read magazine stated on their website about the business: “By now, the truck based Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen is something of a Richmond-area institution, selling nearly year-round at multiple locations around town—follow their Instagram for the latest coordinates. Managing to bridge the sometimes cavernous divide between old-style simplicity and modern standards, this is the rare new arrival that already feels like a classic.”
The doughnut truck, famous for its giant and misshapen donuts made fresh with sourdough and mixed in the truck, is closed for the season until March when it visits different farmers markets and other locations throughout the commonwealth.
Beginning next month, the truck will be at Westbury Apothecary in Tuckahoe, Virginia every Tuesday. Every other week it will be at the Colonial Heights Farmers Market. Beginning in May, the truck will be at The Market at Magnolia Green Farmers Market in Chesterfield County every Saturday.
The business began when original owners Jay and Judy Yoder left Madison County to start a Mennonite community near Blackstone and got creative with making money due to a scarcity of jobs in the area. With the assistance of their five children, they started a business selling donuts out of a truck quickly becoming a full time job selling thousands of doughnuts a day.
After years of running the hit business, the Yoder family moved to Pennsylvania to take care of Jay’s father who was diagnosed with cancer.
Lucas Miller, who had grown up in Central America and whose parents worked as missionaries in Honduras, knew the Yoder’s through mission work. Once, when Miller was doing Mission work in Nicaragua, Jay Yoder had visited and asked Lucas if he wanted to buy the business. Lucas, along with his brother-in-law, would purchase “Mrs Yoder’s Kitchen” in 2017 to continue serving Virginia.
“One thing that’s important for me is how we interact with the community,” said Miller. “That’s the sad thing about how the business has exploded in the past year, we lost some of the personal contact with some customers. So what we stress to our employees is that we are here to minister to people, we are here to help people while providing a good product at the same time,”
“I was totally supposed and shocked,” said Miller in regards to the ranking by Food and Wine. “We have been nominated quite a number of times for best donuts in Richmond but I was shocked when we got recognized by something that was national,”
