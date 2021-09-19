First responders honored at Sept. 11 Farmers Market

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- County Administrator Percy Ashcraft and Board of Supervisor Chairman Floyd Brown honored first responders, both for the county and nationwide, in remembrance of those lost 20 years earlier on Sept. 11 in a ceremony before First Responders Day at the County Farmers Market.
The opening ceremony began at 8:35 a.m. with words from Ashcraft shortly followed by remarks from Brown. At 8:47 a.m. (the exact moment that the first plane struck the World Trade Center), a bagpipe player performed during a moment of silence to remember those who were lost.
“This ceremony today as it is every year is to remember the victims who perished at three locations, but were also here to lift up praise to our men and women in uniform and sometimes out of uniform that we affectionately know as first responders.” said Ashcraft during the opening ceremony. “Fire & EMS, Police, Sheriff's Office and 9-1-1 personnel, both career and volunteer, react daily to protect life and property here in Prince George county.”
Ashcraft went on to say “Everyday is a September 11th moment for our first responders, they respond not knowing what circumstances lie ahead or what degree the crisis is. Just like their brothers and sisters on 9/11, our first responders are challenged with entering into buildings with unknown circumstances, treating injury and mass casualty situations while they push fear and apprehension aside to perform at the highest level.”
“It’s time to give thanks not only to the first responders who risked their lives on that day, but those who continue to do so each and every day,” said Chairman Brown during the opening ceremony. “Look at how our first responders have adopted dealing with the Covid-19 situation where each and everyday they continue to perform their jobs regardless of what the situation was,”
“Someone under the age of 18 now may no even realize the impact of what happened on that day,” Brown continued to say. “It’s on each and everyone of us to carry that torch forward and develop a foundation so the youth never forgets how the people that day helped protect our country and how first responders continue to do that everyday,”
First Responders Day featured many activities to honor local law enforcement and first responders. The Chief of Police gave storytime to children. The market also brought a police car and firetruck on display for children. The market was also extended until 2 p.m.
In a nearby tree by the market, flyers and thank you cards honoring first responders and those lost on 9/11 made by students at Harrison and Walton Elementary School were hung on a clothesline.
