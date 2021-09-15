By Zach Armstrong
Prince George, VA -- On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Prince George Farmers Market will hold a special market for all First Responders as an expanded Market operating from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Market will feature a special ceremony and other events for kids:
At 8:35 a.m., there will be opening ceremonies at the flag poles near Scott Park Pavilion where Mike McCann with the Virginia State Police will play “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes at 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11.
At 9:20 a.m. - Police Chief Early will do story time with the kids with a free book giveaway. “McGruff” the Crime Dog will be visiting around 9:20 a.m. during story time. 10:00 a.m. - LifeEvac will land on the ball field beside the pavilion for kids to view the helicopter. 11:15 a.m. - Fire & EMS Chief Beamon will do story time with the kids with a free book giveaway. 11:45 a.m. - will feature a drone activity at the ball field. Kids will be able to see how the drone works and will see a video of what the drone sees from the sky. There will be an animal adoption event from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the lower parking lot.
There will be video slide shows playing throughout the day to showcase our First Responders. Police, Sheriff and Fire & EMS will have free giveaways for the kids throughout the day and there will be a police car, sheriff’s car and a Fire Truck for the kids to see during the day.
First Responders Day will receive a discount from vendors. First responders include Police, Sheriff, Fire, Communications Officers and Animal Control Officers (must show an ID badge). Market vendors will include produce, fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, fresh honey, custom tumblers, crafts, skin care & facial products, custom soaps, woodworking, ice cream truck, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, kettle corn and pork skins.
More information is available on the Prince George County Website and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PrinceGeorgeFarmersMarket/).
