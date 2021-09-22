First half of 2021 shows increases and decreases in areas of crime in county

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Numbers provided by Prince George Police Chief Keith Early show increases and decreases in major areas of crime in the first half of 2021 compared to the first six months of the last five years.
Increases in crime rates compared to past years include death investigations that were up by 104%, aggravated assaults which were up by 153%, incidents related to automobile parts which were up by 140%, weapon offenses which were up by 138%, DUI arrests which were up by 11% and drug & narcotic offenses which were up by 16%.
The only areas of crime that experienced noticeable decreases compared to previous years were accident & property damage which went down by 10% and automobile larceny which went down by 45%.
“Other percentages have fluctuated up and down at a reasonable rate. What is constant is the department is extremely busy and Chief Early battles monthly to keep staffing at a full level.” said County Administrator Percy Ashcraft in a social media post. “Public Safety is a huge factor for quality of life in Prince George County. As numbers increase, cooperation with public safety has to as well. That partnership is tremendous at the present time and we thank the citizens for their willingness to keep the community safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.