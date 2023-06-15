Two people were injured in a crash involving a ladder truck on Interstate 95 south in Prince George County Friday evening. Virginia state police said the wreck happened just south of the Carson exit around 6 p.m. The driver of the fire truck and a passenger, who was med flighted to an area hospital, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Waynesville, Georgia Fire Department had purchased the 1999 Spartan truck from Granville, New York, and was driving it home when the collision occurred. According to State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan, the truck's rear tire blew out, which led to the driver losing control. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
