“Fight for the Railroad” driving tour on October 30

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PETERSBURG, Va -- The Petersburg Battlefields Foundation is offering a guided caravan tour about “The Fight for the Railroad: The Second Battle of Weldon Railroad” on Oct. 30, 2021 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm for $30 per person.
The tour comes with an optional lunch and discussion afterwards at King’s Bar-b-que in Petersburg.
The tour will display Grant’s second attempt to capture the Petersburg and Weldon Railroad, part of the Fourth Offensive of the Petersburg Campaign, August 18-21, 1864. The tour focuses on the Fight for the Weldon Railroad, a vital supply line for Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s forces.
Also included will be information on preservation efforts of the Petersburg Battlefields Foundation and the American Battlefields Trust for preserving two core battlefield tracts of land fought over during the Battle of Weldon Railroad. The tour includes Public, National Park Service, and private sites.
The tour will be led by several members of the PBF board of directors. It will also take place regardless of the weather and is family friendly. There will be some
walking at the tour stops. The location of the start of the tour and other details will be emailed after tickets are purchased.
Details and a link to purchase tickets can be found on the PBF website at www.petebattlefields.org. Space is limited and is first come, first served. The registration deadline is Thursday, October 30.
