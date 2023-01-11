INFORMATION NEEDED…
Police investigators believe that Ford is the make of the suspect vehicle. Investigators are actively working to identify the body style, model, and color of the suspect vehicle. The passenger side headlight of the vehicle was broken on impact. Additional front-end damage to the vehicle is likely.
Investigators also believe that the victim, Mr. Pescatello, was walking northbound on the 21000 block of South Crater Road late Monday evening, possibly between the hours of 10:00 and 11:00 pm, when he was struck. The location of this incident is South Crater Road just north of Johns Road.
Anyone with information is encouraged to do the right thing and contact the Prince George County Police Department.
Police Department at 804-733-2773
Police Department email: police@princegeorgecountyva.gov
Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777, or you can send your tip using the P3tips.app
