Farmer Street Pool

The Farmer Street Pool in Petersburg has re-opened after two long years. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department said the pool was already in need of renovations before it closed due to pandemic protocols. The water and pool conditions continued to worsen while it sat untouched for two years. After some hard work and dedication to remodeling and reconstruction the pool re-opened on Tuesday, July,19. The pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m. The parks department hopes to expand days and hours once more lifeguards are hired for the pool.