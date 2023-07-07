The Prince George County police department says goodbye to Tamie Perryman, Chief Administrative Secretary, who is moving on to a new chapter in her life. We want to take this moment to acknowledge her amazing contributions and express our heartfelt gratitude.
Throughout her time as Police Chief's Secretary, Tamie has consistently shown dedication, professionalism, and unwavering support. She played an essential role in keeping the department running smoothly, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished for years to come.
Tamie was the cornerstone of PGCPD operations, ensuring that administrative processes ran seamlessly. She was always there to handle any task with precision and grace. Her attention to detail, organizational skills, and ability to multitask were instrumental in maintaining the efficiency of day-to-day operations. Tamie was much more than just an exceptional administrative assistant. She was a pillar of support and comfort for all. Her warm smile, listening ear, and encouraging words helped the PGCPD through both the challenging and celebratory moments experienced as a department.
