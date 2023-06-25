Farewell and Thank You

(Contributed)
It is with mixed emotions that we say goodbye to an exceptional member of our police and school community. Officer John Kuykendall, our highly respected School Resource Officer, is retiring after a distinguished career of 23 1/2 years of service as an officer. He devoted himself to safeguarding and serving our community and spent four years serving his country as a Presidential Security Officer in the Marine Corps.
Officer Kuykendall has made an indelible impression on our school, positively impacting the lives of countless students and teachers. He played a crucial role in the Police Marine Unit, ensuring the safety of our waters, and was also instrumental as a Community Policing Officer, fostering strong bonds between law enforcement and our community.
In addition, Officer Kuykendall went beyond his call of duty in his commitment to education and prevention, serving as a dedicated D.A.R.E. Officer. His efforts to educate our youth about making positive choices and staying drug-free have made a profound impact on their lives. Throughout his career, Officer Kuykendall has been a shining example of dedication, bravery, and selflessness. His unwavering commitment to duty, integrity, and community service has been an inspiration to us all. We are truly grateful for the impact he has made on our school and community.
As Officer Kuykendall embarks on a well-deserved retirement, let us join together to acknowledge his accomplishments and express our heartfelt appreciation for his years of service. We extend our gratitude to him for his unwavering dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff.
