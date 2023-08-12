Families Reminded to Schedule Student Registration Appointments for PGCPS’ Upcoming 2023-24 School Year

Prince George County Public Schools will open for the 2023-24 School Year on Monday, August 21, 2023. Parents/guardians are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment this summer at the school their child will be attending in the coming year.
Contact information for PGCPS' schools can be found on the district's main website, http://www.pgs.k12.va.us, and clicking “Schools” in the menu bar. The telephone number for each campus are as follows:
L.L. Beazley Elementary School - 804-733-2745
David A. Harrison Elementary School - 804-991-2242
Middle Road Elementary School - 804-733-2750
North Elementary School - 804-458-8922
South Elementary School - 804-733-2755
J.E.J. Moore Middle School - 804-733-2740
N.B. Clements Junior High School - 804-733-2730
Prince George High School - 804-733-2720
Families can also contact their child's school online by visiting Prince George County Public Schools' Student Registration webpage at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/studentregistration/. From there, families can complete an online form that corresponds to the school their child will be attending in the 2023-24 School Year. Once the digital form is submitted, the school's staff will contact families to schedule a registration time. Along with helpful forms, the Student Registration page also has a list of documents families will need to bring with them for enrollment, residency information, and frequently asked questions specifically for kindergarten registration.
Registration for each student will take approximately 60 to 90 minutes, depending upon completion and review of documents. Appointments are limited and fill quickly, so families are encouraged to call or submit their online form early.
If a child receives special services (e.g., Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504, and/or health plan, etc.), families are asked to bring a copy of the paperwork with them at the time of their registration appointment.
To prepare for the start of the school year, Prince George County Public Schools will close registration on Friday, August 11, 2023 at noon, and will not schedule any student registrations beginning Monday, August 14 through Monday, August 21, 2023. Student registrations will resume by appointment beginning Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.