Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Petersburg Names CEO

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Petersburg has appointed John Laurenzana as Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Petersburg, the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States.
Laurenzana began his career in healthcare leadership at Platinum Healthcare in Springfield, Illinois, where he served as administrator of two skilled nursing facilities totaling more than 300 beds. He was responsible for daily operational oversight at both facilities, as well as development of all marketing, strategic development, budgeting, progress of construction operations, and brand creation for a new short-term rehabilitation facility. Laurenzana developed policies that increased general hospital, health inspection, and quality measure ratings, and he propelled the healthcare facility to become a market leader by implementing a strategic marketing plan that led to increased referrals and market share, a press release stated.
Laurenzana later transitioned to PruittHealth administrator of Union Pointe, a 90-bed short-term skilled rehabilitation facility in Monroe, North Carolina. From 2015 to 2021, Laurenzana served at Atrium Health as an executive director of a 70-bed skilled nursing facility, where his focus on patient quality outcomes led to the facility being ranked #1 nationally for three consecutive years through Medicare’s Value-Based program, and then assistant vice president of Atrium Health Medical Group. Improved quality outcomes, operational efficiency, productivity, and financial outcomes were all success under his leadership. His leadership efforts resulted in five-star ratings, decreased readmission rates, and an additional $12M revenue, in addition to yearly quality recognition by US News & World Report.
From 1998 to 2002 Laurenzana served in the United States Marine Corps. He obtained his business administration bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and master's degree in business administration with a concentration in healthcare management from Liberty University.
