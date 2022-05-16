Elementary Families: Complete Our Division's Title I Program Survey by Tues. May 31

From Staff Reports
The PGCPS division is inviting you and our families of elementary-aged children to participate in our Title I Program survey.
Prince George County Public Schools' Title I Program focuses on helping eligible students meet the same high academic standards expected of all children, regardless of their socioeconomic status and background. Your participation in this survey will help inform division and school-level administration about your school's Title I Program's effectiveness and determine ways to improve student learning and teacher support.
To access the survey, please access one of the links below. Please complete only one survey per household.
English: https://forms.gle/YctBx5Ff4UrTZ6pY9.
Español: https://forms.gle/TH6pwqKatrpt7tTb8.
This survey will be open now through Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Thank you in advance for taking the time to complete this survey. Your input is vital in the planning and implementation of our Title I program and activities in your child's school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.