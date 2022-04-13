The Dinwiddie Parks, Recreation and Tourism annual Easter Egg Hunt has returned!!
On Friday, April 15 at the Eastside Enhancement Center egg will take place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Different ages will hunt at different times. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be music, a petting zoo and food trucks.
This is a free event for Dinwiddie County residents, and ages 2 through 12. If it rains, Easter baskets will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
The address is 7301 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie Va. 23803.
