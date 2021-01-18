By Zach Armstrong
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Residents at the Dunlop House, a family-owned senior living community with 121 apartments to give seniors affordable assisted living, will be among the first to receive the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine with the first date for a vaccination expected either in January or early February.
Residents and staff will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is administered in two doses spaced three weeks apart. The long-term care facility will have three vaccine clinic dates with three weeks between each to allow residents and staff two opportunities to complete both doses of the vaccine.
Any new residents who move in prior to the second clinic date will be eligible to receive priority access to the vaccine.
“We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from residents and family members related to the vaccine. Those with questions and concerns were grateful for the educational resources we have provided on the development, clinical trials, efficacy, and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Brea MacBrien, regional director of sales and marketing at the Dunlop House. “Our residents have long awaited this unprecedented scientific achievement and are excited to be a part of it, and we are excited for the protection and peace of mind it will bring to our residents.”
Dunlop will administer the vaccine through the CDC’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program and by partnering with Walgreens. Currently, the long-term care facility is in the process of obtaining proper consent and paperwork from residents who will receive the vaccine.
Walgreens will provide on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for residents and staff. The CDC program will provide end-to-end management of the vaccination process including cold chain management, scheduling and coordinating on-site vaccinations and fulfillment of reporting and consent requirements. Staff and residents will not incur any costs to receive the vaccine, according to the Dunlop House.
The Virginia Department of Health is implementing a phased approach to administering the COVID-19 vaccine per guidance from the CDC which gives healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities (including the Dunlop House) the first opportunity to receive it.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff have always been our top priority, so we are overjoyed thinking of the peace of mind that will come with the vaccine’s protection,” MacBrien said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.