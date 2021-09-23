Due date for real estate taxes and stormwater utility fees remains the same

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- At its Sept. 14 Meeting, the Board of Supervisors denied an ordinance amendment by a four to one vote to change the second half of real estate taxes and stormwater utility fees since they are currently due on June 5. Chairman Floyd Brown was the dissenting vote.
The supervisors decided to leave the due dates as they are due to the lack of citizen interest and the additional labor and expense on the Treasurer’s Office.
At the Board’s July 21 Work Session, county staff brought forward the possibility of changing the second half of real estate taxes and stormwater utility fees.
The advantages of changing the due dates would be a less taxpayer burden and a better cash flow budget. The disadvantages would be increased printing costs and postage for twice a year billing, collection of delinquencies, and of course, the initial $4,832,602 revenue loss to the budget.
The Treasurer indicated that having an additional due date may cause staffing issues with overtime in her department. She will also need enough time to notify all of the mortgage companies. It would require a public hearing to change the due date because it would be an ordinance amendment.
