By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- An Emporia man was killed after he struck a fire engine on I-95 south near Templeton on May 12 around 6:38 p.m. NBC12 in Richmond reported the story on May 12.
As fire crews were on scene of a single-vehicle crash, Thomas J. Thompson, 49, of Emporia, who was driving in a Nissan Versa struck the fire engine and then died at the scene.
Nobody inside the fire engine was harmed and no pedestrians were hit. As the lanes were closed for a period of time, drivers on I-95 were urged to use alternate routes along with expected delays.
