Dozen Of Students in Virginia Stage Walkouts Over Abortion Rights

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Students in Virginia planned to walk out of classrooms on Monday, May 9, to defend reproductive rights after last week's revelation that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade. The statewide walkout was organized by Generation Ratify Virginia. The group stated that 45 schools and thousands of students were expected to participate to wear green and voice their support for abortion access.
The walkouts come after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked, suggesting that the landmark abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade will be overturned. The country’s highest court could be poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, allowing individual states to more heavily regulate or even ban the procedure. Chief Justice John Roberts has directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak. Over the weekend, protests took place outside the Supreme Court and outside the homes of Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland.
According to several news platforms the Virginia schools that were expected to participate in the commonwealth’s walkout were and their perspective times were: Albemarle High School, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, Arlington Technical High School, Brentsville District High School, Broadway High School, Centreville High School, Chantilly High School, Clover Hill High School, Courtland High School, Eastern Mennonite High School, Douglas Southall Freeman High School, Gar-Field High School, Glen Allen High School, HB Woodlawn High School, Henrico High School, Hermitage High School, Herndon High School, James Madison University, James Madison High School, James River High School, Jamestown High School, John R. Lewis High School, Langley High School, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, Marshall High School, Massaponax High School, Midlothian High School, McLean High School, Monticello High School, New Kent High School, Oakton High School, Open High School, Prince George High School, South Lakes High School, St. Catherine’s School with St. Christopher’s School, The New Community School, Thomas Dale High School, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Tucker High School, Turner Ashby High School, Wakefield High School, Washington-Liberty, Westfield High School, Woodosn High School.
The group says due to the mass engagement, some will continue to hold demonstrations on Thursday also. Prince George County Public Schools declined to comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.