DOD Names First Female Commanding General for Fort Gregg-Adams

Brig. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue will become the new U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command commanding general in a press release Tuesday. Donahue, deputy director, Readiness, Strategy, and Operations, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army, Washington, D.C., also served as Commandant, United States Army Quartermaster School, United States Army Sustainment Center of Excellence.
Most Popular
Articles
- Remember Their Names: J.E.J. Moore Middle School Community Honors Fallen Captain Jesse Ozbat During Annual Memorial Day Tribute Ceremony
- Prince George County Board of Supervisors Adopts FY24 Budget
- Prince George School Board Recognizes Local Companies for Supporting Students Through VSBA's Business Honor Roll Program
- VCU Could downsize faculty, will pause 3-year contracts amid budget deficit
- Condolences
- Police Investigating Fatal Crash
- Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Resignation of Secretary Robert Mosier and the Appointment of Terrance Cole as the Next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Too Many Veterans Lose the Battle With Drug Addiction
- 20-year-old woman killed in crash in Prince George County
- Prince George County Public Schools Selects Network Technician Edrick Cofield as District’s 2023 Support Employee of the Year Award Recipient
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.