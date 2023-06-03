DOD Names First Female Commanding General for Fort Gregg-Adams

Brig. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue will become the new U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command commanding general in a press release Tuesday. Donahue, deputy director, Readiness, Strategy, and Operations, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army, Washington, D.C., also served as Commandant, United States Army Quartermaster School, United States Army Sustainment Center of Excellence.