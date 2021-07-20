Dixie Softball World Series coming to Prince George

By Zach Armstrong
Prince George, Va -- The Dixie Softball World Series will be hosted at the JEJ Moore Athletic Complex with activities starting on Friday, July 23 with an opening ceremony for all attending teams at Prince George High School.
Play will take place Saturday, July 24, Sunday, July 25, Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 for a double elimination tournament among the Dixie Darlings (7 and 8 year olds) and the Dixie Angels x-Play (9 and 10 year olds) divisions. Over 300 players and coaches will travel for the tournament.
“We are excited to host another sports tourism competition as we emerge from the pandemic,” stated Chairman Floyd M. Brown, Jr in a release. “This will be the first time Prince George County has hosted a Dixie Softball World Series tournament. We know that our business community will benefit from this tremendous event.”
Tickets for the tournament will be available to the general public at the tournament. Week-long adult tickets are $25, week-long kids (6-12) tickets are $15. One-day adult tickets are $10 and one day kids tickets are $5.
According to a release, sports tournaments such as the Dixie World Series boost the local economy with participants traveling for them spending an estimated $208 per day for lodging, meals and other activities.
Sponsors of the event are the Prince George Electric Cooperative, Ruralband, Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce, Breez-In, Timmons Group, CaroCon Display & Packaging and Davis Travel Express.
Once released, the schedules and brackets can be found at https://www.princegeorgecountyva.gov/visitors/2021_dixie_softball_world_series.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.