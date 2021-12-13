Disputana family scared after threatening encounters

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- April Harris’ family have lived in their Disputanta home since June of 2015. Six months after moving in, they realized that they lived next to a group home after they called the police over hearing yelling next door. The police let them know that these occurrences happened often.
Over the years, Harris’ family experienced some other encounters with residents of the home but did not feel in danger. Sometimes the residents would block their driveway or mailbox. On one occasion the residents were jumping through their yard. Once while getting mail, a woman from the home approached Harris asking if she could hold her child.
Recent events have left Harris and her family being more alert. In August, the husband heard someone try to open their front door. The police filed a report but told the family there was nothing they could do. The worker of the home later said he was in the bathroom at the time and didn’t realize the resident left.
A few months later, the daughter or Harris was coming home from school when a man from the home was sitting on their porch. Once he saw Harris’ daughter, he started charging towards her. Luckily, the husband got in between them before the man was escorted away from a worker in the home.
The police told Harris the best way to resolve the situation was to directly speak to the owner of the home. After making multiple attempts to get in contact with the owner, he has not reached out to help resolve the problem. The police then let Harris know one option is to press charges for trespassing against the home’s residents, which she later did.
“We don't want this to happen, we want to feel safe and we completely understand that these people need and deserve protection but so does our family.” said Harris. “It’s concerning because of the little supervision they have. If they had better supervision, it would make it a more peaceful environment.”
