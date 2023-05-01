Discover Opportunities with Prince George County Public Schools During Upcoming Career Fair on May 18

Competitive Pay, Benefits Available for Openings in Instruction, Transportation, and More
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (April 28, 2023) - Prince George County Public Schools’ annual springtime career fair returns for another year on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prince George County School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George, Virginia, 23875.
The event aims to connect job seekers with opportunities across Prince George County Public Schools’ various departments. Division representatives will be available throughout the day to answer questions and help candidates learn more about what PGCPS can offer in full- and part-time capacities during the upcoming school year. Some of the positions the division will be actively accepting applications include:
• Teachers & Paraprofessionals
• Food & Nutritional Services Positions
• Operations & Maintenance Personnel
• Bus Drivers and Transportation Staff
• Custodial Services Personnel
Following PGCPS’ successful Teacher Job Fair series in the winter, the division’s Career Fair will also highlight teaching and instructional opportunities available at PGCPS’ nine campuses alongside support department offerings during the May 18 career fair.
Alongside the division’s competitive pay and benefits package, Prince George County Public Schools continues to offer stipends to candidates hired for the following positions for the upcoming school year:
• Special Education Teacher - $2,000
• Career & Technical Education for Credit Teacher - $1,500
• Math for Credit Teacher - $1,500
• Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding - $450
Appointments are now being accepted for our career fair. Attendees are encouraged to register early to ensure they receive their desired time slot, as session times can fill quickly. To schedule a time to meet with our team, visit our website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/jobfairs/.
While appointments are suggested, walk-in visitors are welcome to attend this event on Thursday, May 18.
Job seekers can email questions about this upcoming job fair to jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us.
Learn more about employment opportunities with Prince George County Public Schools anytime by visiting our website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/careers/.
About Prince George County Public Schools
Located in Southside Virginia within the Virginia Department of Education's Region 1, Prince George County Public Schools is focused on preparing our students to navigate an ever-changing world by engaging, encouraging, and inspiring every child throughout their educational journey. The District supports the academic and socio-emotional needs of over 6,000 enrolled students across PGCPS' nine campuses and is home to National Blue Ribbon and Virginia Purple Star award-winning schools.
For more information, visit http://www.pgs.k12.va.us.
