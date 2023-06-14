Disc Golf Sets Available for Free Check-Out

Prince George County Library (6600 Courthouse Road, Prince George 23875) now has disc golf sets available for use at the adjacent “Pine Valley at Scott Park” disc golf course. For those unfamiliar with the sport, disc golf is played much like golf; except, instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc. The sport was formalized in 1970’s, and shares with golf, the object of completing each hole in the fewest strokes (or in the case of disc golf, fewest throws). The course is free and open to the public from dawn to dusk daily.
Disc sets are available for check-out, thanks to funding from the Hopewell-Prince George Friends of the Library. Come out and try this family friendly sport while enjoying the great outdoors! For more information about disc set usage, please contact the Prince George Library at (804) 732-0652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.