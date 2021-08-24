Disc golf coming to Scott Park

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- An 18-hole Disc Golf Course is coming to Scott Park in Prince George County with construction set to be completed by spring of 2022.
The course will be free to use from dawn to dusk, although players will have to bring their own discs to the course. Each hole will feature a tee pad with a diagram of the layout of the upcoming hole.
Equipment will be sent in November and will take months to complete. Funding for the course’s material and supplies was allocated in the Parks and Rec’s annual budget. Installation will be donated. Construction of the course will done by independent contractors who “came forward with good ideas and essentially volunteered,”
“We talked about the idea for years,” said Keith Rotzoll, director of Parks and Recreation. “It just came about with some open area for Scott Park and extra funds in the recreation budget available we were looking to utilize,”
The location of the course will be at a new section of Scott Park and will go back along with the driveway and into some of the surrounding woods. Construction of the course will involve tearing down some smaller trees.
“It’s something we've had people ask us about for a number of years,” said Rotzoll. “There are some people who don't usually use athletic facilities because they don't play soccer or baseball or whatever’s provide so this will give another recreational opportunity for residents,”
Disc golf is a sport played around the world in which players throw a disc from a tee pad toward a target, known as a basket, throwing again from where the previous throw landed, until the basket is reached. Most disc golf discs are made out of polypropylene plastic. Players earn victory by achieving the lowest number of throws.
Once construction of the course is complete, there will likely be an inaugural tournament. Depending on the success of the course, Parks and Rec could go forward with selling discs at the location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.