Dean named PGCPD Employee of the Month

Officer David Dean with the Prince George County Police Department has been named the December 2021 Employee of the Month.
Lieutenant Cliff Skelton made the following statement regarding David's recent performances, "Officer Dean has been a phenomenal addition to the Prince George County Police Department Team. Not only is he the perfect example of a team player, his skill set and positive attitude have been contagious. He coordinates proactive enforcement with other shift members, and he consistently assists other officers with their investigations. He has been a constant source of support for both Patrol and Investigations."
David's efforts were instrumental in clearing up some of the more recent, school-related concerns. Additionally, he quickly cleared up a recent auto theft case where the thief was arrested and the victim's vehicle was recovered.
David is constantly leveraging relationships he has built over his career to benefit the Prince George community. Currently, he is working hard to help solve some of our major, ongoing investigations.
