Seniors from Dinwiddie County High School joined County leaders today at the Robert and Betty Ragsdale Community Center for Government Day. Twice each year (Spring and Fall), high school seniors enrolled in a Government course find themselves immersed in an activity where they are the decision-makers. Students work with actual members of the Board of Supervisors, hear from actual County department managers, and then determine how tax dollars are allocated during a mock budget exercise.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate shooting death of Emporia resident
- Holt named PGCPS’ Division Teacher of the Year
- Pamplin Park Car show thrives despite rain
- PGCPS’ Future Teacher Pipeline Program Celebrates First Cohort of Home-Grown Aspiring Educators
- Upcoming Career Fair to Connect Job Seekers with Employment Opportunities Across Division
- DCHS seniors participate in Government Day
- ’22 Kindergarten Countdown Camp slated for July
- Overturned tractor trailer causes I-95 North backup in Petersburg
- Emergency Medical Services Week recognizes Virginia’s EMS providers
- Petersburg Leaders and Officials Announce Curfew Proposal
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.