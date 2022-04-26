Czech Family Honors Heritage with the Stodola

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Meaning "barn" in Czech, The Stodola of Prince George, Virginia is now an available venue to host your special day be it a wedding, birthday party, anniversary, retirement or any other special event.
Owners, husband and wife Don and Debby Vtipil has brought back to life their 115-year-old family farm and are reviving their Czech traditions.
In 1905, Don’s great grandfather Joseph Vtipil, Sr., came from Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) to scout out farming opportunities in Prince George County, Virginia. Two years later, Joseph and his brothers Jerry and Milton acquired a total of 292 1/2 acres here. The brothers cultivated the fields planting crops including Concord grapes to produce a dessert wine that has been a family tradition for over 75 years.
After Don retired from the Army and Debby retired from operating a local salon, they were looking for a project to keep them busy and connected to their community. With the dream of preserving their Czech heritage, they purchased the farm back from a developer, who was planning a multi-unit housing subdivision.
The Stodola is located at 4610 Prince George Drive, Prince George, Virginia and can be contacted via email at thestodolabarn@gmail.com or by phone at 804-691-5237. The Stodola can also be found on Facebook as well as via it’s own website at https://thestodola.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.