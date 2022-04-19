Crime Solvers seeking help locating fugitives

From Staff Reports
The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support, and offering a $5,000 in the finding of these two wanted fugitives.
Adrian Gordon(left), 34, is wanted for Abduction and Kidnapping, Strangulation, Robbery, and Breaking and Entering. Gordon is a 5-foot 7-inches, Black male, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Leonel Hernandez(right), 36, is wanted for I.D. Fraud. Hernandez is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Hernandez is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on the location of Gordon or Hernandez is asked to call 804-748-0660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.