Crews Onsite Working to Repair Water Main Break along Beaver Castle

Prince George, VA – The Engineering and Utilities crew from Prince George County are onsite, actively working to repair a water main break along Beaver Castle. This incident has disrupted water supply to the affected area, including Chappell Creek and a portion of Beechwood Manor. Water is projected to be returned to residents in less than an hour. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
The water main break, which took place along Beaver Castle, has mobilized our experienced team of professionals who are diligently working to restore regular water service as quickly as possible. The water main break occurred when a private contractor hit the water line. Our crews were swiftly able to identify the source of the break and are carrying out the necessary repairs. Residents will see low pressure as the system is flushed to ensure any contaminates are removed.
All residents of Beechwood Manor and Chappell Creek are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking or cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary because the water main break disrupted water services and may have allowed bacteria to enter the water system. The water is safe for non-consumption purposes, such as showering. Residents will be informed when they no longer need to boil their water.
Notice to Customers of Beechwood Manor and Chappell Creek
DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST
Este informe contiene información muy importante sobre su agua potable. Tradúzcalo o hable con alguien que lo entienda bien.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
If you cannot boil your tap water….
• An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about Ľ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.
• Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
The safety of our community and the efficient resolution of this issue remain our top priorities. While we understand the impact this may have on residents and businesses, we assure you that every effort is being made to minimize the duration of the interruption.
We will continue to provide updates on the progress of the repair efforts through our official communication channels, including our website and social media platforms. We remain committed to keeping the community informed throughout the restoration process.
