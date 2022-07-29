Credit Card Fraud Suspect wanted

On 07/14/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 12200 block of South Crater Road for a report of a credit card fraud.
On 07/08/2022 at 3:18 PM, the victim dropped their credit card. The suspect was observed picking up the credit card at 3:24 PM. The card was then used fraudulently at multiple stores. The suspect is described as an older black male wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a baseball cap at the time the credit card was picked up.
Any information that would assist in identifying this suspect or has knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or email at police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
