By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
Petersburg, Va -- The Crater Health District is offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to eligible populations. Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can receive a booster dose at least six months after their second dose based on CDC recommendations.
A single Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended at least 6 months after completion of the primary series for people 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.
People aged 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, and people aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Booster doses are only available to those who received the initial vaccine two-dose series with the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not authorized for booster doses. Additional recommendations regarding these vaccines are expected in the coming weeks.
“Our continued focus is to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all individuals within our district,” said Dr. Alton Hart, Jr., Crater Health District Director in a release. “Vaccines are readily available and we encourage residents to seek COVID-19 booster doses at local pharmacies, health department clinics or through their health care providers.”
CHD encourages eligible people to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so. To find a vaccination site, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.