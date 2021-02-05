By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- For those who wish to help their community in a crisis, the Crater Health District is looking for volunteers to assist with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at its four locations in the Tri-Cities Region.
Volunteers are needed to administer or become trained to administer shots in the arms of people who are receiving the vaccine. The higher number of volunteers who are able to give shots, the higher chance that additional sites will open for vaccinations which would expand the process more quickly.
If one has never given a shot before, the CDH personnel will run volunteers through a quick training session. Volunteers can assist in other ways including being a greeter, observing temperatures, handing out paper work among other important tasks.
For those who wish to volunteer, Prince George County Emergency Manager Donald Hunter can be reached at 804-894-0433 or via email at dhunter@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
