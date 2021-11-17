County suggests sanitary districts could resolve drainage problems

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- County Administrator stated on social media that the creation of a Sanitary District, a special taxing district allowed by the Code of Virginia, may be the best solution for residents experiencing issues with drainage.
Ashcraft along with Chairman Floyd Brown, County Attorney Dan Whitten, Director of Community Development & Code Compliance Julie Walton and Environmental Program Coordinator Angela Blount took questions from 25 residents who live around King Drive during a community meeting at the Central Wellness Center on drainage and other issues.
Issues facing those residents included the fact that King Drive is a private road and that each of the deeds of property may be different creating different responsibilities to solving problems. Drainage issues have also affected properties on different boundaries. Having a second access point into the subdivision was another issue which was discussed from a historic perspective at the meeting.
“Creation of the Sanitary District would allow residents to be assessed an amount on their property tax bill, and those funds would then be spent on road and drainage improvements per the direction of an elected Board of Directors.” said Ashcraft in a social media post. “The Sanitary District is a concept that might be a good idea for other communities who are experiencing issues related to living on private roads.”
Currently for private roads, VDOT nor the county holds responsibility to maintain them. There are also annual collection fees. However, those fees completely cover some roads while not covering others. One road in discussion had a 50% collection rate of fees going back to cover the road.
Under a Sanitary District system, the fees would be paid to the county but would completely go toward maintaining a particular road the fees come from. Someone could also be hired to do a study on how to resolve drainage and other issues facing private streets.
In order for a Sanitary District to be created, residents would have to create a petition with 50 signatures from registered qualified residents to submit to the board of supervisors who can establish the district after a public hearing is held.
