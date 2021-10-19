County meetings now available through streaming service

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
Prince George, VA -- Prince George County Government meetings will now be available to watch online including on Apple and Android platforms through the Swagit Productions streaming service.
County residents will now have the ability to live stream county government meetings and events, index meetings allowing you to jump to specific parts and watch meetings on the go.
Meetings will be archived with an on-demand feature that allows viewers to choose which past meeting, agenda items, or conversations they wish to watch. All meetings are indexed so citizens can navigate through different agenda points and topics online at https://www.princegeorgecountyva.gov/live_stream/index.php.
“Prince George County is excited to announce the implementation of new meeting streaming software that will provide an improved consistency and experience for citizens who watch our public meetings live or via archived recordings,” said Floyd M. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Prince George County Board of Supervisors. “Transparency is important for Prince George County as we conduct the business of the community and record our decisions for posterity.”
A release from the county also stated that “Swagit Productions, LLC is known for its ability to provide automated or ‘hands free’ streaming and content management capabilities that preclude the need for onsite A/V staffing resources. They provide their clients with a cost-effective and convenient means to engage with their local community.”
Residents are also able to attend meetings and provide public comments through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/5053851421?pwd=V2pjSHFneFRLUUE2bjNqQnR3emZoUT09. The meeting ID is 505 385 1421 and the password is 200726.
