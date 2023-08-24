Join us for our County Garage Open House on August 25 from 1:00 - 2:30 PM. Get an exclusive peek inside the garage and see how our vehicles are serviced with utmost precision and care. Swing by to say hello and get a closer look at what our fleet management staff do to keep our emergency vehicles on the road and ready to respond.
Parking will be available in front of the garage (6300 Laurel Spring Road) and next to the Scott Memorial Park Pavilion.
