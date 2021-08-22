County considers options for new wastewater facility

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George County is currently considering two options for a new wastewater treatment plant.
Prince George holds an agreement with Petersburg to send them 1 million gallons per day which is a limit the county is close to meeting. An additional wastewater plant would require a new agreement to address the infrastructure of the city to accommodate the amount of wastewater.
There's also a restriction in Prince George that all the wastewater comes to one location and goes to a single pipeline and is drained through a 12-inch pipe that is at a capacity of less than 100,000 gallons.
An engineering study found that to build a new pipeline to get through to the city of Petersburg all the way to the treatment plant would cost a sum of tens of millions of dollars. The report suggested it was not viable to invest a lot of money within Petersburg and not see the money invested in the county first.
The options currently being considered by the county are either a county-owned wastewater treatment plant or a new pump station that would direct flow to the city of Hopewell.
The Board of Supervisors still has questions regarding the options and a recommendation has not yet been provided by the Engineering and Utilities Department of Prince George.
The county decided to allocate $2.5 million from American Rescue Plan funds towards the design of whatever solution for a new wastewater plant they choose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.