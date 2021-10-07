By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- During a September work session meeting, the Board of Supervisors directed Staff to gather information on possibly establishing a new Veteran’s Memorial for military personnel from the county.
A location at Upper Scott Park was suggested as a possible location. Staff will work with an architect to design a draft. A presentation on the project is set to be given to the Board of Supervisors sometime in October.
A new Veteran’s Memorial would allow more space for special events and provide a venue where veterans and their families can visit. The project will be in cooperation with military agencies and fraternal organizations which assist veterans in Prince George County.
The Old Courthouse lawn currently serves as a tribute to Prince George military personnel who risked their lives in foreign conflicts. The facility is also a museum for County artifacts and hosts ceremonies outside for Veterans and Memorial holidays. Another tribute to military personnel can also be found on a section of the first floor near the Sheriff’s Office in the new Courthouse.
At the Old Courthouse memorial, names of Prince George personnel include those who served in the War of 1812, the American Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Global War on Terrorism.
Four of the names listed at the memorial are buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery, where their graves have been adopted by Dutch citizens. They are Leroy D. Burkett, Douglas D. Johnson, Hilliard C. Leatherwood, Jr. and Raleigh C. Powell, Jr.
