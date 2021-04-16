County Clean Community Day to take place April 17

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The annual Prince George County Clean Community Day will take place on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is held for Prince George residents to dispose of hazardous waste, tires, shredding and unwanted items free of charge.
The police parking lot and the Prince George Convenience Station will serve as the two locations to drop off items.
The police parking lot will be for tire collection, hazardous materials and shredding. The Prince George Convenience Station will be open to drop off normal household trash; white goods such as appliances, air conditioners, freezers; yard debris such as limbs and branches less than 3 inches in diameter; household goods such as mattresses and bed springs; and electronics such as televisions and computers.
Tires accepted by the police parking lot include car and light truck tires, truck tires and farm tractor and implement tires. Industrial tires used on logging and construction equipment along with tires with rims will not be accepted.
Shredding will be done on sight at the Police Parking lot for a secure way to destroy documents and files. Paperclips and staples may be left in the papers.
Hazardous materials accepted at the parking pot include oil-based paints, paint thinners, unwanted fuels (gasoline, kerosine), chemistry sets, photographic chemicals, brake fluid, unwanted household cleaners (oven, drain, floor) and all pesticides (herbicides, insecticides, rodent baits, fungicides, weed fertilizers).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.