Construction activates housing market in Prince George

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George is looking more and more like a promising place to settle thanks to new and upcoming housing developments in the county.
According to reports from the Director Julie Walton of the Prince George Department of Community Development and Code Compliance, new construction is active in at least 11 different locations with a total of 164 lots available in subdivisions that will see 392 homes built. There are projects in subdivision plat review that total almost 200 lots.
An optimistic sign of how active the housing market has become in Prince George is that the average days for a house to be on the market is 20 for 2021, while in June it was 12 days.
Cindy Mabe in the Real Estate Assessor’s Office reported in July that the median sales price in Prince George County is $265,000 in 2021.
Active single-family activity includes: The Meadows with nine lots available, Brickhouse Landing with 13 lots available, Hawks Perch with two lots available, Warwick Estates with seven lots available, Templeton Corner with one lot available, Jimmy Jones with eleven slots available, Newville Woods with 14 lots available, Camden Yards with nine lots available and Chappell Creek with 98 lots available.
“A successful community is often measured by emergency response, vibrant schools and a good mix of restaurants and retail.” said County Administrator Percy Ashcraft in a social media post. “An active housing market can easily be thrown into the mix and Prince George County is experiencing that this summer.”
