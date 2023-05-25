It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our Deputy County Administrator for Community Development, Julie Walton. Julie served our community for nearly 30 years and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of our residents and businesses. Her contributions to Prince George County will always be remembered, and her presence will be deeply missed.
Julie began her tenure as an Assistant Building Official in Prince George County, Virginia on November 14, 1994. Her leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence were unmatched. She was promoted to the Director of Community Development and Code Compliance and, in 2019, became a Deputy County Administrator.
We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Her loss is felt not only by those who knew her personally but by the entire Prince George County community.
Please join us in remembering Julie’s contributions to our community.
