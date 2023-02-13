The Prince George County community was invited to join Prince George County Public Schools & the Prince George School Board to herald the opening of the county's newest elementary school, Middle Road Elementary, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 1 at 4 p.m., located at Middle Road Elementary School 5400 Middle Road, Prince George, Va. 23875.
During the ceremony, remarks were delivered by members of the Prince George County School Board, the Prince George County Board of Supervisors, school division leadership, and others ahead of the ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the campus. Following the event, a reception with light refreshments was held in the school's cafeteria, and the building was open for community tours.
Middle Road Elementary School has a student capacity of 850, which will support current and future students' educational needs as Prince George County grows. The new campus features industry-standard safety and security measures to protect students and staff, adequate separation of public and private spaces, and use of natural light to illuminate parts of the school, helping to reduce energy consumption.
The new school has been built with the learning principles of today in mind, where student collaboration and engagement are highlighted, including expansive collaborative learning spaces in each wing of the Pre-K-5 school and additional areas for reading and math interventionists and other resources to support student learning. Additionally, the campus has built-in flexibility to allow for learning spaces to be adjusted to best support the needs of students.
February's ceremony comes nearly two years after ground was broken on the site for the new school on Friday, May 21, 2021. The Prince George School Board and Prince George County Public Schools partnered with Moseley Architects and construction firm Loughridge and Company, LLC to bring Middle Road Elementary School to fruition as it prepares to serve the educational needs of our children beginning February 21, 2023.
While February's ribbon-cutting ceremony was open to the community, current William A. Walton Elementary School students and their families will have a second opportunity to tour the school ahead of its first day of classes.
On Friday, February 17, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., a special open house event will be hosted at Middle Road Elementary, allowing the Walton Elementary community time to see where their child's classroom is located and experience the new facility firsthand before their child's first day of school on February 21, 2023.
On Thursday, February 16, and Friday, February 17, 2023, William A. Walton Elementary School students will learn asynchronously. Students will not report to school on these two days. This schedule change will help facilitate the smooth transition of staff and resources to Middle Road Elementary School.
