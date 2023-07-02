Community Spotlight

The Department of Social Services recently received an unexpected gift; a $500 donation was delivered by Heidi Grueser of the Prince George Christian Church for our Foster Care children.
Children enter foster care due to a variety of reasons. Although the Department of Social Services provides immediate needs like shelter, clothing, and food, they do not have the budget to celebrate children's birthdays, Christmas, or other special events. Children in foster care deserve to receive special gifts and comfort items while the agency is working with the family to achieve stability and reunification. Monetary gifts such as those received by Prince George Christian Church really make a difference in the life of a foster child. The agency is extremely grateful for the thoughtfulness of Prince George Christian Church.
Those who know Ms. Gruesser describe her as an individual with a heart of gold. In addition to the generous contribution, Pastor Heidi has also fostered and adopted children of her own. She knows first-hand how certainty is stripped when children enter the foster care system. A child has to survive. Providing creature comforts can lessen the trauma and stress that is inflicted. The Department of Social Services is hugely grateful for its contribution and the ability to provide greater care for kids in need. Prince George County would like to thank Pastor Heidi and all our unsung heroes for giving back to our community.
